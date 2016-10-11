AUTOMOTIVE NEWS

Automotive Toys
It’s been a while since we featured a LEGO speed build here on AutoTalk.com, and I think it’s time to change that. Considering Monday...

Aston Martin
We here at AutoTalk just can’t get enough of the Aston Martin AM-RB 001, and I’d bet you guys feel the same way. So,...

Aston Martin
Back in March Aston Martin and Red Bull teased supercar fans with a picture of an obscure collection of lines vaguely hinting at an...

Ferrari
Ferrari has released the first official photos of the limited-edition open-top LaFerrari. Yes, you’ve read that right, there’s now a LaFerrari roadster. This is...

KIA
The Kia Forte has been refreshed and updated for 2017 with exterior and drivetrain changes. First of all, the exterior has been refreshed to...

Cadillac
For 2017, Cadillac has updated both the CTS and ATS slightly. The changes come in the form of the trim levels being rearranged, mostly...

Porsche
Try as hard as I have over the past seven years, I’ve never been quite able to wrap my brain around the way the...

McLaren
The Goodwood Festival of Speed has become a popular place for manufacturers to unveil their newest sports car models, and who better to present...

Chrysler Reviews
The Chrysler 200C is one of the best comeback stories of the recent automotive age. The replacement for the beleaguered Sebring, the new 200...

Endurance Racing
There are a few racecar liveries that stand the test of time, remaining instantly recognizable over the decades. Mario Andretti’s John Player Special. The...
